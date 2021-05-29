IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $710,389.10 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,960,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,078,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15.
IPGP stock opened at $209.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.50 and its 200-day moving average is $219.30. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.37.
Several analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in IPG Photonics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
