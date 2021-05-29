IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $710,389.10 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,960,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,078,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15.

IPGP stock opened at $209.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.50 and its 200-day moving average is $219.30. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in IPG Photonics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.