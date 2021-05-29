Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$140.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.02.

Shares of RY stock opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

