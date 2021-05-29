First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FQVLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.34.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.31 and a beta of 2.02. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

