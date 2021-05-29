Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.21.

Shares of PANW opened at $363.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

