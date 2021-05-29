Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after acquiring an additional 402,713 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 373,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $36.16 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

