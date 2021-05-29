National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Position Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in National Bank by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 49,141 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

