Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $382,000 Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on URBN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of URBN opened at $39.16 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3,919.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,279.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

