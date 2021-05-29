Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $355,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393,252 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $48,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ORI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock worth $44,521 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.