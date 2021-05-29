Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVET. Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

