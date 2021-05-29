Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

