Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.