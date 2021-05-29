Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after buying an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 60,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $337.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.76 and a 1 year high of $349.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

