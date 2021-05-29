Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 138.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,579,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,295 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,120 shares of company stock worth $3,159,028 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

