Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $139.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

