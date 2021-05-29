Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock worth $866,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $65.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

