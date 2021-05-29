Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

