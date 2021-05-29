Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.02. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 365%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after buying an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 892,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 795,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

