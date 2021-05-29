Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Ingevity posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

