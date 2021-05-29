UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of UDR opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.16, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in UDR by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 188,146 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

