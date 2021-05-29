Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.50.

NYSE WMS opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,542,881 shares of company stock valued at $159,921,571. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

