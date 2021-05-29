Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Lifted to Outperform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has $9.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $912.27 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $253,160 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 862,564 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 87.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 752,719 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $1,650,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

