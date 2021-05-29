The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Danske cut The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DDRLF opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

