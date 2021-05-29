iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the April 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $100.27.

