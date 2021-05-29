Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.42. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 868,184 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $837.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

