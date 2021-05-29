FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $14.72

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.41. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

The company has a market cap of $819.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.