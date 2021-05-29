P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 310.4% from the April 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $412,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P&F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.29% of P&F Industries worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.67. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 9.05%.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

