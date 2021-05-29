Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $26.95

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.95, but opened at $26.00. Stem shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 12,682 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

