Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $26.95

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.95, but opened at $26.00. Stem shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 12,682 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.
About Stem (NYSE:STEM)
Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.
