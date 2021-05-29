The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.