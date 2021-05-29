Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 24,487 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 24,487 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total transaction of $2,362,016.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,076,519.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Unity Software stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

