PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Major Shareholder Sells $4,078,472.24 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 66,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $4,078,472.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,848,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $5,786,672.50.

On Friday, May 14th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $4,307,019.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $5,259,110.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $2,410,227.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $2,513,767.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $2,625,657.50.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

