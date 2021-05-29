Comerica Bank Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $95.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 838,632 shares of company stock valued at $62,428,802. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.