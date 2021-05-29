Comerica Bank Sells 1,054 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of FutureFuel worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

