Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 14,627 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,627 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in KBR by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of KBR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

