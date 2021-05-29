Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

