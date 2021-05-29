Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $144.03 and a 1-year high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

