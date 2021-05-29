RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,387,000 after acquiring an additional 79,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 21.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 359,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 63,729 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

RNR stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $144.03 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

