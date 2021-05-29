Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,089 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,309 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,058.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,173.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,058.65. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.29 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,245.13.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

