ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 98.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 275,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,704 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

VIAC stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.