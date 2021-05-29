Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,399 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Kontoor Brands worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $64.02 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

