GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

