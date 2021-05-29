The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $924,875.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $924,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $74.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

