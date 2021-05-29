Royal Bank of Canada Cuts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,565.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,519.89.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,406.60 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,475.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,281.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 81.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

