The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Sells $875,522.65 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SSP opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

