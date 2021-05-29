América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil is working on the development of alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets while boosting shareholders’ value. It has launched 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria that can deliver speed up to 10 times faster than 4G. Fixed broadband is the main driver on the fixed-line platform. The Nextel Brazil buyout reinforced America Movil’s spectrum portfolio in the postpaid segment. It aims to expand its subscriber base through the development of existing businesses and strategic acquisitions. However, promotional discounts and subsidized offers have strained its margins. Stiff competition from existing players as well as new entrants to the market has further eroded its profitability. Massive customer churn due to strict switching policy is another major concern.”

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,773,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,730,000 after purchasing an additional 382,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 106,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

