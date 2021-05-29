Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target to $51.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

