Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Workiva worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $747,041.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,534 shares of company stock worth $12,578,183 in the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

