Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,902 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

