Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,620. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $77.79 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

