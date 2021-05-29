Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

