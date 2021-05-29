Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,361 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock worth $311,254,066 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $238.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.59 and its 200-day moving average is $267.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

